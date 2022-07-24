Home / News / India / RSS calls for ‘affordable’ food, clothing & shelter amid inflation
RSS calls for ‘affordable’ food, clothing & shelter amid inflation
2 min read.11:02 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Amid the Opposition's sharp attack on the Central government over the issues of rising prices and imposition of GST on basic food items, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasised that though the essentials have to be affordable for everyone, farmers should not bear the brunt for the same
Amid rising inflation in the country, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has called for ‘affordable’ essentials for the people and said that a serious thought upon the link between inflation and food prices needs to be given.
Amid the Opposition's sharp attack on the Central government over the issues of rising prices and imposition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on basic food items such as flour and curd, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasised that though the essentials have to be affordable for everyone, farmers should not bear the brunt for the same.
His remarks came at an international conference on agriculture jointly organised by the RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Bharatiya Agro Economic Research Centre.
He was referring to a presentation made by Amul Managing Director RS Sodhi on the linkage between inflation and food prices.
Hosabale stated that the presentation suggested that people are ready to pay more for industrial products but not for food items, but it it is quite obvious that people want food, clothing and shelter to be affordable as they are basic requirements to live, adding that cooperatives can play a big role in this regard.
Referring to the growth in the agriculture sector, the RSS general secretary said that in the last 75 years, the development in the agriculture is a matter of pride for Indians as the country has transformed into an exporting nation in food grains.
Giving credit to scientists and farmers and all the governments till date, Hosabale said that India has not only become self-reliant in food grains but can also send them to other countries.
He also stressed upon the need for raising the position of farmers through a movement to make agriculture attractive which will also help in keeping a check on rapid migration from villages to cities.
Hosabale stated that there is no guaranteed income for farmers and their livelihoods and they are dependent on many external factors such as rains, adding that they also have to face challenges such as rising input costs.
Hosabale noted that he sees the social status of farmers going down in the society, giving an example that in government functions at the lowest level, he has seen only lawyers and school principals being invited but not farmers.
He called for more focus on rural industrialisation that can prevent unplanned migration from villages to cities and the need to strengthen institutes such as NCRI started by PV Narasimha Rao.
Stating that Indian agricultural practices have been always ahead of the time, Hosabale advised students of agriculture to learn about India's ancient knowledge systems that had the best traditional farming practices.
