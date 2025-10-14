RSS calls Kerala IT professional’s suicide allegations ‘dubious and baseless’, seeks probe

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-Dakshin Kerala called Kerala IT professional’s suspected suicide involving sexual abuse allegations “dubious and baseless” and sought a comprehensive probe.

Advertisement

“The unnatural death of Anandu Aji, one of our Swayamsevaks from Elikkulam at Kottayam District is very much sad and unfortunate...RSS Kottayam also demands for comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading towards the unnatural death of Anandu Aji along with suicide note which appeared on Instagram and some Social Media Platforms, soon after his death," the statement mentioned, according to ANI.

"It contains some Dubious and baseless allegations against Sangh, which he claims as cause of his Suicide...We are of the firm opinion that an Independent inquiry will not only bring out the real cause of his unnatural death, but also ensure innocence of RSS in this unfortunate incident also,” it added.

The statement mentioned that Anandu came from a family closely connected to the Sangh, with his late father, Sri Aji, having been actively involved as a Karyakartha. It expressed condolences and support for the grieving family, along with prayers for Anandu’s soul to find peace.

Advertisement

Kerala State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar reacts Earlier, Kerala State BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that the RSS has called for a detailed investigation, alleging a "conspiracy" aimed at tarnishing the organisation's image.

"RSS is also demanding an investigation; it is their view that there is a deep conspiracy behind this to defame the RSS. They will issue a clear statement on this issue very soon... They have said there is a conspiracy; the person was not well," Chandrasekhar said.

The incident triggered a political controversy after the Congress accused the RSS, referencing the suicide note of the IT professional.

‘Leadership of RSS must take immediate action; they must come clean’ On Sunday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged a thorough probe into the "allegations of sexual abuse" involving the RSS. In a post on X, the Congress leader, referring to the alleged suicide message, alleged that the victim was abused by several RSS members and said the RSS leadership must act immediately on these claims.

Advertisement