RSS chief hails ’sons of Bharat Mata’; says, ’Hindu community is responsible for India because...’

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called for Hindu unity, asserting that the Hindu community must unite for its security by overcoming differences based on language, caste, and regional disputes

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published6 Oct 2024, 03:55 PM IST
RSS chief hails 'sons of Bharat Mata’; says, 'Hindu community is responsible for India because...'
RSS chief hails ’sons of Bharat Mata’; says, ’Hindu community is responsible for India because...’(PTI)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday, October 5, called for Hindu unity, asserting that the Hindu community must unite for its security by overcoming differences based on language, caste, and regional disputes.

Addressing a 'Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran' event in Rajasthan's Baran on Saturday, Bhagwat said, “We are the sons of ‘Bharat Mata’ and therefore, we will die for it. The Hindu community is responsible for India because India is a Hindu nation. Hindu people have been living here since ancient times.” 

Addressing the event, the RSS chief said India is a Hindu nation, and Hindus live in harmony through continuous dialogue.

“We have lived here since ancient times, though the term — Hindu — came later. The term Hindu has been used for all the sects residing in India. Hindus regard everyone as their own and accept all. A Hindu says that we are right, and you, too, are right in your place. With continuous dialogue and goodwill, we must live together harmoniously” Bhagwat said.

"Hindus embrace everyone. They live in harmony through continuous dialogue," he added.

"Hindu society must unite for its security by eliminating language, caste, and regional differences and disputes," he added.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 03:55 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRSS chief hails ’sons of Bharat Mata’; says, ’Hindu community is responsible for India because...’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.