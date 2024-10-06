RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday called for Hindu unity, asserting that the Hindu community must unite for its security by overcoming differences based on language, caste, and regional disputes

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday, October 5, called for Hindu unity, asserting that the Hindu community must unite for its security by overcoming differences based on language, caste, and regional disputes.

Addressing a 'Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran' event in Rajasthan's Baran on Saturday, Bhagwat said, “We are the sons of ‘Bharat Mata’ and therefore, we will die for it. The Hindu community is responsible for India because India is a Hindu nation. Hindu people have been living here since ancient times."

Addressing the event, the RSS chief said India is a Hindu nation, and Hindus live in harmony through continuous dialogue.

“We have lived here since ancient times, though the term — Hindu — came later. The term Hindu has been used for all the sects residing in India. Hindus regard everyone as their own and accept all. A Hindu says that we are right, and you, too, are right in your place. With continuous dialogue and goodwill, we must live together harmoniously" Bhagwat said.

"Hindus embrace everyone. They live in harmony through continuous dialogue," he added.

"Hindu society must unite for its security by eliminating language, caste, and regional differences and disputes," he added.