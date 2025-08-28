‘Hum do, humaare teen’? RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for '3 children', says ‘in families with…’

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Thursday, said that having three children is important. He claimed that in families with three children, kids learn to “manage ego and interpersonal dynamics.”
The RSS Chief made the comments during a press conference while addressing questions on demographic changes and population control, stating that experts believe communities with a fertility rate below three gradually move towards extinction.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
