RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for 'Swadeshi' products – ‘our country’s money should stay within our borders’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has called on students, businessmen, and the public to reflect on how they can contribute to the country's development by pledging to use 'Swadeshi' products—those made within India— in their daily lives.

Bhagwat emphasised that only a deep sense of patriotism in everyday life can propel both individuals and the nation forward, enabling comprehensive progress.

“Can we resolve to use domestically-produced goods in our personal lives?” Bhagwat asked while addressing students and businessmen of Shiksha Varg camp in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on 10 June.

“Let this resolution begin with the self, expand to our families and neighbourhoods and ultimately inspire the nation. Our country’s money should stay within our borders and be used for our own progress,” he said.

"This resolution should start with our own lives and spread through our families, localities, cities, and states. The money earned in our country should remain in the country and be used for its development. We must conduct our lives with this mindset," Bhagwat said.

Echoing PM Modi's Call The RSS chief's remarks echo Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to reduce dependence on foreign goods and use domestically made products instead, saying it is vital to India's goal of becoming a developed nation and the world’s third-largest economy by 2047.

Modi’s remarks came in the wake of a four-day conflict with Pakistan, triggered by Pahalgam terror attack. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor – the precision attack on terrorist camps across the border.

The RSS is idealogical mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The RSS chief called upon students to become ideal professionals and inspiring examples for others in their fields. He also highlighted the important role society plays alongside the army and government in ensuring national security.

"We should all think about what we can do for the benefit of the country," he said.

Bhagwat had arrived in Kanpur on Saturday for a two-day visit and departed Monday for Patna by train after completing his schedule. During his stay, the RSS chief held around 10 meetings with Sangh officials.