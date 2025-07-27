RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says India no longer has to be golden bird, time to become a lion

India has to become strong and also wealthy from an economic point of view as the world understands power, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday.

Bhagwat also said that India no longer has to be the “golden bird” and it was time for it to become a “lion”. “It is necessary because the world understands power. So Bharat should become strong. It also has to become wealthy from an economic perspectives,” he added, while speaking at the national education conference, ‘Gyan Sabha’, organised by the RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas in Kochi.

‘Bharat should not be translated’ The RSS chief went on to say that ‘Bharat’ should not be translated as otherwise it would lose its identity and along with it the respect it enjoys in the world.

According to a PTI report, Mohan Bhagwat also said that Bharat, a proper noun, should not be translated as its identity is respected “because it is Bharat”.

"Bharat is a proper noun. It should not be translated. 'India is Bharat'. That is true. But Bharat is Bharat. That is why, while talking, writing and speaking, be it personal or public, we should keep Bharat as Bharat.

Also Read | RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for 'Swadeshi' products

“Bharat must remain Bharat. The identity of Bharat is respected because it is Bharat. If you lose your identity, whatever other meritorious qualities you may have, you will never be respected or secure in this world. That is the thumb rule,” PTI quoted the RSS chief as saying.

Bhagwat's take on education system Just a day ago, Bhagwat had said that the education system in the country was developed under the long-term influence of colonial ideas and for a developed nation, an alternative based on Indian philosophy needs to be formulated. For that, the focus should be “deep, realistic, and completely Indian-based,” Bhagwat said.

According to the statement issued by the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, Bhagwat said during the conference that the workers should become competent in the field they work, be role models in it and develop friendly relations in order to lead others forward.

Before the meeting began, RSS chief Bhagwat visited the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya and lit a traditional lamp (Nilavilakku) to mark the start of the conference, held at the Chitvilasam auditorium.

Around 100 delegates from across India, including national coordinators of the Nyas and experts in education, are taking part in the discussions.

The focus of the two-day meeting is on building a roadmap for educational reforms to support the vision of a developed India (Viksit Bharat).