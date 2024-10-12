RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat slams ‘disgusting content’ on OTT platforms: ‘Urgent need of laws…’

  • RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat criticized OTT platforms for promoting ‘distorted propaganda’ and ‘poor values,’ negatively impacting youth.

Riya R Alex
Published12 Oct 2024, 05:51 PM IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called out OTT content while addressing the 'Vijayadashami Utsav' program in Nagpur on Saturday.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat called out OTT content while addressing the ’Vijayadashami Utsav’ program in Nagpur on Saturday. (Chandrakant Paddhane)

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat called out OTT platforms for displaying ‘distorted propaganda’ and ‘poor values.’

Bhagwat made the remarks while addressing the annual Vijayadashami rally of RSS in Nagpur on Saturday.

“The distorted propaganda and poor values spread by various systems and institutions are negatively affecting the minds, words and deeds of the younger generation in Bharat,” the RSS Chief said.

He expressed his concern for children, who now have access to unfiltered content.

“Mobile phones have now reached the hands of children as well. There is little to no control over what is being shown there and what our children are watching,” Bhagwat said.

 

Bhagwat stated that the content portrayed on OTT platforms is disgusting and a violation of decency. He even advocated for a legal framework to regulate OTT content.

“There seems to be an urgent need for legal monitoring over advertisements and perverted visual content in our homes and society,” he added.

RSS in a post on X called out the content showed on OTT platforms and the need for laws to regulate such content.

“There is little to no control over OTT platforms on what is being shown. Lot of content is so disgusting that even mentioning it would be a violation of decency. There is an urgent need of laws over the perverted visual content reaching our homes esp children,” RSS said.

 

According to Bhagwat, content on OTT platforms and drug addiction are decaying the values of ‘Maatrivat Paradaareshu’ in the country.

Additionally, he expressed concerns on rapes and safety of women while specifically referring to R G Kar Hospital rape and murder case in Kolkata. He slammed people who are allegedly protecting the criminals.

“But even after such a heinous crime, the despicable efforts made by some people to protect the criminals show how the nexus of crime, politics and poisonous culture is ruining us,” Bhagwat said.

 

He emphasised the value ‘Maatrivat Paradaareshu’.

"Our view towards women - ‘Maatrivat Paradaareshu’ - is our value tradition that has been passed on for generations. Not being aware or neglecting or despising such values in families and in the media from which the society is getting entertainment as well as is being automatically educated, is proving very costly," Bhagwat said.

“We will have to revive the system of enlightening these traditional values through family, society and media,” he added.

