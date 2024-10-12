Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat called out OTT platforms for displaying ‘distorted propaganda’ and ‘poor values.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhagwat made the remarks while addressing the annual Vijayadashami rally of RSS in Nagpur on Saturday.

He expressed his concern for children, who now have access to unfiltered content.

“Mobile phones have now reached the hands of children as well. There is little to no control over what is being shown there and what our children are watching," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat stated that the content portrayed on OTT platforms is disgusting and a violation of decency. He even advocated for a legal framework to regulate OTT content.

“There is little to no control over OTT platforms on what is being shown. Lot of content is so disgusting that even mentioning it would be a violation of decency. There is an urgent need of laws over the perverted visual content reaching our homes esp children," RSS said.

Additionally, he expressed concerns on rapes and safety of women while specifically referring to R G Kar Hospital rape and murder case in Kolkata. He slammed people who are allegedly protecting the criminals.

“But even after such a heinous crime, the despicable efforts made by some people to protect the criminals show how the nexus of crime, politics and poisonous culture is ruining us," Bhagwat said.

He emphasised the value ‘Maatrivat Paradaareshu’.

"Our view towards women - ‘Maatrivat Paradaareshu’ - is our value tradition that has been passed on for generations. Not being aware or neglecting or despising such values in families and in the media from which the society is getting entertainment as well as is being automatically educated, is proving very costly," Bhagwat said.