RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and there after he was hospitalized in Nagpur . On Saturday, Bhagwat's personal physician visited him at city's Kingsway Hospitals. As per the hospital's statement, all his vital parameters are normal and is under constant monitoring.

Bhagwat, 70, has been showing commons symptoms of coronavirus infection, the RSS said on Saturday.

Nagpur district on Saturday reported 5,131 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths from the covid-19 infection, taking the tally to 2,71,355 and the death toll to 5,706, an official said. The number of people who were discharged during the day was 2,837, taking the recovery count in the district to 2,14,073, he added.

The active caseload in Nagpur is 51,576, the official said. With 20,666 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 18,01,237.

Following Bhagwat's hospitalisation on Friday, the RSS said in a tweet, "He is currently having common symptoms of COVID-19 and has been admitted to Kingsway Hospital in Nagpur. He is undergoing general check-up and caution."

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohanji Bhagwat today tested Corona positive. He has normal symptoms and admitted to Kigsway hospital Nagpur. — RSS (@RSSorg) April 9, 2021

Wishing the RSS chief a speedy recovery, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, meanwhile, tweeted "My prayers for the good health and well-being of Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji. I wish him a speedy and complete recovery."

On Friday, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah also tested positive for the deadly virus. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister took to Twitter to share an update about his heath, saying that he is "completely asymptotic". Omar Abdullah is self-isolating at home.

"For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it's finally caught up with me. I tested positive for COVIDー19 this afternoon. I'm completely asymptotic," he wrote on Twitter.

He further added, "Based on medical advice I'm self-isolating at home and monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc."

India’s daily average covid-19 case count neared the 1.5 lakh on Saturday, highest ever since the pandemic hit the country.

According to the union health ministry data, 1,45,384 new covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the daily infections, with 82.82% of the new cases being reported from these 10 states.

(With inputs from agencies)

