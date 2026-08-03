RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to interact with Gen Z, Gen Alpha students in Mumbai on August 6

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will interact with around 2,000 Gen Z and Gen Alpha students from across India in Mumbai on August 6 as part of the 15th anniversary celebrations of the International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.), the organisation said in a press release.

According to the press release, the event will be held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and will mark the inaugural ceremony of I.I.M.U.N.'s Annual Championship Conference.

More than 2,000 high school students aged between 15 and 19 years, representing over 100 cities across the country, are expected to attend the programme.

Focus on youth and nation-building The session comes as India's youth increasingly participate in discussions around democracy, leadership and nation-building, the organisation said.

Bhagwat's address will be centred on the conference theme, "The Role of Youth in Uniting the World, the Indian Way."

The conference will bring together students to debate and deliberate on local, national and international issues as part of I.I.M.U.N.'s flagship annual event.





'Leadership is also about listening' I.I.M.U.N. founder Rishabh Shah said the interaction would provide an opportunity for dialogue between young people and one of the country's senior public figures.

"Leadership is not only about guiding the next generation, but also listening to it. At this critical juncture in India's journey, we need this dialogue more than ever before. I am grateful to Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji for accepting our invite to address this gathering at this critical juncture," Shah said.

About I.I.M.U.N. Founded in 2011 by Rishabh Shah, the International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.) describes itself as a public affairs platform focused on youth leadership and civic engagement.

According to the organisation, it conducts 108 conferences annually and thousands of civic engagement programmes led by young people aged 15–24 for students between 11 and 19 years.

The organisation said its programmes now span 275 cities in India and 40 countries, reaching over 7.5 crore young people and working with more than 1.5 lakh schools and colleges.