Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said the “unnecessary talk" on “how it happened" should be avoided because the Lok Sabha election result has been announced and the new government has been formed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing an RSS programme in Nagpur, Bhagwat said, "The RSS does not get involved in such discussions of “kaise hua, kya hua. We only do its duty of creating awareness on the need to vote."

He emphasized the necessity of consensus between the ruling party and the opposition to ensure that efforts for the common good of the people can be effectively carried out while pointing out that “it is a competition, no war" as polls are to gain a majority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Political parties and leaders bad-mouthing each other are not considering that these may cause rifts among communities. Even the RSS was being dragged into it without any reason. There are always two sides in an election, but there should be dignity in not resorting to lies to win," he asserted.

In this election, Congress made a significant comeback, increasing its tally from 52 seats in 2019 to 99. Meanwhile, the BJP's numbers have been reduced to 240, falling short of the 272 majority mark. The Opposition now holds 234 seats in the Lok Sabha.

He further raised concerns over road rage incidents taking place in the country, saying, “Indian society is diverse, but everyone knows it is one society, and they also accept its diversity. Everyone should walk ahead unitedly and respect each other's way of worship." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bhagwat also stressed on the importance of embracing the goodness and humanity found in religions like Islam and Christianity, urging followers of all faiths to respect each other as brothers and sisters.

He stated that everyone should move forward with the belief that this nation belongs to all of us and that everyone born on this land is part of our community.

(With PTI inputs)

