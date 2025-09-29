RSS invites CJI BR Gavai's mother for Vijayadashami celebrations in Amravati. Will she attend the mega event?

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has invited Chief Justice of India B R Gavai’s mother to attend an event organised to mark Vijayadashami and centenary of the organisation in Amravati district of Maharashtra next month.

The CJI‘s mother Dr Kamaltai Gavai has been invited as the chief guest of the event organised by the RSS’ Amravati Mahanagar unit at Srimati Narsamma Mahavidyalaya Maidan in Amravati’s Kiran Nagar locality on October 5.

“In our Hindu society, the holy festival of Vijayadashami is a celebration of valour and the awakening of strength. On this sacred occasion, the work of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will complete 100 years. With the objective of world peace and human welfare, the Sangh’s journey with the Hindu society continues…,” reads the invite, which says that Dr Kamaltai R Gavai will be the chief guest at the function to be held on 5 October in Amravati, according to a report in The Print.

Will CJI's mother attend RSS event? Kamaltai Gavai’s family confirmed that she has received the invitation. Dr Rajendra Gavai, her another son said she will attend the event.

"My mother has been invited for the RSS event being held on 5 October in Amravati, and my mother has accepted the invitation. This event, being held on the 5th, is not the main event. The main Vijayadashmi event is being organised on 2nd October in Nagpur... Personal relations and political relations are different. We do not leave our ideology behind in any case. Our ideology is strong," Dr Rajendra Gavai, the CJI's brother told news agency ANI.

But many media reports suggested CJI's mother has turned down the invite and will not attend the RSS event. However, there is no official confirmation from the organisation or Kamaltai on the matter yet, except her other son's statement to ANI.

'Deeply rooted in Ambedkarite ideology' Some media reports suggested that Kamatai Gavai stated in a letter written in Marathi, that she is deeply rooted in Ambedkarite ideology, and is committed to the Indian Constitution. Thus, she would not attend the RSS-organised event “under any circumstances”. She further suggested that attending an event celebrating a Hindu festival would “harm social consciousness”. LiveMint couldnt verify these reports, however.

Senior RSS leader J Nanda Kumar will be the main speaker at the event.

The RSS, founded on Vijayadashmi in 1925, has planned to organise a series of programmes, including more than one lakh ‘Hindu Sammelans’ and thousands of symposiums across the country to mark its centenary year, starting with Mohan Bhagwat’s annual Vijayadashmi address at the organisation’s headquarters in Nagpur on October 2.

In a massive reach out to the people, the RSS has also decided to conduct a door-to-door contact programme across the country.