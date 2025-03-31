Aurangzeb tomb controversy unnecessary: RSS leader Suresh Joshi – ‘those who have faith will go’

Senior RSS leader Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said on Monday that the recent issue over Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra has been raised 'unnecessarily'.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader said Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb is in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar because he died there and that ‘whoever has faith will visit the structure.’

Joshi's remarks come a day after Maharashtra Navanirman Sena chief (MNS) Raj Thackeray on Sunday slammed attempts to incite communal tension over Aurangazeb’s tomb and said history shouldn’t be viewed from the prism of caste and religion. Thackeray also asked people not to rely on WhatsApp forwards for historical information.

Thackeray also said the Mughal ruler wanted to “kill a thought called Shivaji” but failed and died in Maharashtra. Afzal Khan, the Bijapur general, was buried near the Pratapgadh Fort and it couldn’t have been done without Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s permission, the MNS chief had said.

Asked about Raj Thackeray's comments Joshi said, “ The topic of Aurangzeb's tomb has been raised unnecessarily. He died here (in India), so his tomb has been built here. Those who have faith will go.”

Violence in Nagpur Violence erupted in central Nagpur earlier this month , with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the sacred text of a community on a cloth was burnt during during protests led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanding the removal of 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in Maharashtra.

"We have Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's adarsh (role model), he had built the tomb of Afzal Khan. This is a symbol of India's generosity and inclusiveness. The tomb will remain, whoever wants to go will go," Joshi, the former RSS general secretary added.

The topic of Aurangzeb's tomb has been raised unnecessarily. He died here (in India), so his tomb has been built here. Those who have faith will go.

Earlier this month, RSS chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar described the 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb as "irrelevant".

"Any type of violence is not good for the health of the society and I think police have taken cognizance of it and so they will get into the details," said Ambekar said during a press meet in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Fadnavis sparks debate Earlier this month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sparked a debate when he said that he and others believed that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s grave should be removed from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly Aurangabad.

Fadnavis, however, added that the grave is a protected monument under Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and can only be removed after following the law.

On March 18, Fadnavis called the Nagpur violence a "planned incident" and warned that those who attacked police "will not be spared." On March 19, the chief minister said in Maharashtra assembly that the conspirators behind Nagpur violence will be “dug out from their graves”.

The BJP leader also blamed Fadnavis also blamed the Vicky Kaushal starter movie Chhaava for the violence over the Aurangzeb's tomb.

"'Chhaava' has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb. Still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful," CM Fadnavis said in the Maharashtra Assembly on March 18.