RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges for peace in violence-hit Manipur, emphasizing the need for immediate attention to the long-standing issue.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat during a public address batted for peace in ethnic violence stricken Manipur. The Northeastern state has been battered by clashes between two ethnic communities- Kuki Zo and Meitei. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Manipur has been waiting for peace for a year. It has to be considered on priority basis", said Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat further said, “...Elections are an essential process of democracy. Since there are two sides in it there is a contest. Since it is a contest efforts are made to take oneself forward. But there is a dignity to it. Lies should not be used. People are being elected to go to the Parliament and run our country. They will do so by coming to a consent...This contest is not a war." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP lost the Lok Sabha Elections in Manipur. Both seats in the BJP leader Biren Singh governed northeastern state were won by Congress leaders.

“The kind of criticisms that were made for each other, the manner in which a campaign would lead to tiff in society and there will be divisions - none of it was taken care of. Organisations like RSS were also dragged into it needlessly." Mohan hawat alleged.

“Falsehood was presented with the help of technology...Modern technology was used to propagate falsehood. How will a country like that?...It is called Opposition...It should not be considered an adversary. They are Opposition, revealing one side. Their opinions should also come to light..." the RSS chief said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi during his second term as Prime Minister of India had been accused of not visiting the violence stricken Manipur. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the state last year when it was engulfed by violence and started his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra this year from Manipur as well.

"There is dignity in contesting elections. That dignity was not maintained. It is necessary to do so because the challenges facing our country have not ended...The same government is back to power - NDA. It is right that a lot of positive things have happened in last 10 years...But it doesn't mean that we are free of challenges now..." Bhagwat said.

Meanwhile, the security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was allegedly attacked by armed miscreants in Kotlen on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Biren Singh was expected to visit Jiribam after reports of fresh violence in the area.

According to Manipur Police, several houses belonging to both Meitei and Kuki communities were burnt by unknown miscreants in Kotlen following the murder of a person.

Around 600 people from Manipur's Jiribam area are now taking shelter in Assam's Cachar district following fresh violence reported in Manipur's Jiribam area. The Cachar district police have heightened security along the bordering areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ethnic conflict between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kukis began in May last year and led to the deaths of over 200 people, besides rendering thousands of people homeless.

