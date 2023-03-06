Fetus in their mother's womb will now learn shlokas from Gita and chaupais of Ramayana. RSS affiliated Samvardhinee Nyas has started a new campaign 'Garbha Sanskar' for pregnant women to teach their babies culture and values while they are still in the womb. Gynaecologists, ayurvedic doctors and yoga trainers will be a part of the programme.

Samvardhinee Nyas's national organising secretary Madhuri Marathe informed that the idea is to "impart cultural values to babies in the womb (Garbha se hi sanskar laana hai). The child needs to be taught that the country is their priority. "

She took the example of Jija Bai, Shivaji's mother, and how she had prayed to give birth to the great leader. Marathe said that today's mothers should also do the same.

What is the Garbha Sanskar programme?

Speaking about Garbha Sanskar programme in detail, she added, the programme will comprise chanting of the Gita, the Ramayana and yoga practice during pregnancy

It will start from the pregnancy period and will continue till the babies are two years of age, and much emphasis will be given on chanting of Gita shlokas, chaupais of Ramayana, said Marathe, adding, "a baby in the womb can learn up to 500 words."

"The aim and objective of this campaign is to develop a programme which ensures that the baby can learn sanskar (culture and values) in womb and the process continues till the baby gets two years old," Marathe said.

She also touched on the topic of womb cleansing explaining why it is important to start these practices, like chanting Gita, as early as possible. “Physical health is, of course, important, but purification of the womb is much more important."

On Sunday, the organisation held a workshop at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, which was attended by several gynaecologists, including from AIIMS-Delhi, she added.

The RSS leader also informed the organisation is trying to reach out to at least 1,000 women under this campaign.

(With inputs from agencies)