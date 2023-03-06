RSS plans campaign to teach ‘sanskar’ to babies in wombs: Here's how2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 04:08 PM IST
RSS leader said, “Impart cultural values to babies in the womb (Garbha se hi sanskar laana hai). The child needs to be taught that the country is their priority”
Fetus in their mother's womb will now learn shlokas from Gita and chaupais of Ramayana. RSS affiliated Samvardhinee Nyas has started a new campaign 'Garbha Sanskar' for pregnant women to teach their babies culture and values while they are still in the womb. Gynaecologists, ayurvedic doctors and yoga trainers will be a part of the programme.
