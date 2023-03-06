RSS plans campaign to teach ‘sanskar’ to babies in wombs: Here's how

Fetus in their mother's womb will now learn shlokas from Gita and chaupais of Ramayana. RSS affiliated Samvardhinee Nyas has started a new campaign 'Garbha Sanskar' for pregnant women to teach their babies culture and values while they are still in the womb. Gynaecologists, ayurvedic doctors and yoga trainers will be a part of the programme.

