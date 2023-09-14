RSS to hold 3-day All-India Coordination Meeting in Pune from today, to discuss social harmony, other issues1 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:12 AM IST
RSS to hold all-India coordination meeting in Pune, discussing national security and socioeconomic scenarios. Attendees include RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP chief JP Nadda, and heads of 35 RSS-inspired organizations. Meeting aims to compile challenges faced by society and work with national spirit.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday will hold an all-India coordination meeting in Pune. The three-day meeting will discuss a range of topics such as national security, socioeconomic scenarios, among others.
