The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday will hold an all-India coordination meeting in Pune. The three-day meeting will discuss a range of topics such as national security, socioeconomic scenarios, among others.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will be attending the three-day meeting along with five joint general secretaries, including Arun Kumar -- its pointsman in the BJP -- and other "prominent" functionaries.

BJP chief JP Nadda and heads of other 35 RSS-inspired organisations, including the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharti, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Sanskar Bharti, Seva Bharti, and Sanskrit Bharti, will also attend the meeting. The meeting will conclude on 16 September.

Last year the Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak of the RSS was held in Chhattisgarh.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh coordination meeting will discuss on issues like social harmony, environment-friendly lifestyle, and performance of civic duties. The meeting will also compile challenges faced by society, decide a direction, and work with national spirit so that the pace of work can increase and the current socio-economic scenario in the country will also be discussed.

As many as 36 organizations affiliated with the Sangh will be taking part in the annual conclave. The representatives of various organizations will share their experiences in the meeting in the context of the national situation and the current scenario.

According to RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (publicity wing chief), "Representative of organizations will share their plans on how to take their work forward.