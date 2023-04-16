RSS to hold marches across Tamil Nadu at 45 different places today2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Tamil Nadu RSS President R Vanniyarajan said that the party has been conducting route marches ever since its formation in 1925 every year during Vijayadasami throughout the country.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will conduct marches at 45 different places in Tamil Nadu today, Sunday, April 16, the party said in an official statement. The DGP urged the district cadres to approach the concerned officials to work out routes and other formalities for it.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×