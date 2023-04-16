Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will conduct marches at 45 different places in Tamil Nadu today, Sunday, April 16, the party said in an official statement. The DGP urged the district cadres to approach the concerned officials to work out routes and other formalities for it.

“The DGP of Tamil Nadu granted permission to RSS to conduct route march in 45 places all over Tamil Nadu and requested the district cadres to approach the concerned District Commissioners of Police and Superintendent of Police and work out the route and other formalities for conducting march on 16th April 2023," the statement read.

Tamil Nadu RSS President R Vanniyarajan said that the party has been conducting route marches ever since its formation in 1925 every year during Vijayadasami throughout the country, ANI reported.

He said that a statewide march is an annual event conducted in every part of India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

“We expect the General public and other brethren to join us for the public meeting and view the march in large numbers. We thank Supreme Court, High Court and Police for granting permission to conduct the march," the statement added.

However, the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday rejected the Stalin-led-Tamil Nadu's appeal against the Madras high court order allowing RSS route marches in the state.

A bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal upheld the Madras High Court order which allowed the RSS route march in the state, as per PTI reports.

“Therefore, it is not possible for us to find fault with the order passed by the Judge either in the main writ petitions or in the review applications. Hence all the special leave petitions are liable to be dismissed," the top court said while dismissing the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the Madras HC order.

The top court had observed that the main objection raised by the State before the High Court was that after the imposition of a banning order on another organization, law and order problems cropped up in certain places and that the same led to several cases being registered.

The details of those cases are actually furnished in the memorandum of grounds of special leave petition.

(With PTI inputs)