‘RSS-BJP event for electoral gain…’: Top Congress leaders decline Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration invite
Top Congress leaders have declined an invitation to attend the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration event, alleging that it is a 'political project' by the BJP and the RSS for electoral gain. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the consecration ceremony at the temple on January 22.
Top Congress leaders have declined an invitation to attend the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration event. Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the event was a ‘political project’ by the BJP and the RSS that had been preponed for “electoral gain".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the consecration ceremony at the temple on January 22 as the first phase of the temple nears completion. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will enthrone Ram Lalla in the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple at noon during the event.
The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was set to rest following a historic Supreme Court verdict in 2019. The apex court had backed the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for building a mosque.
Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16. Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22.
(With inputs from agencies)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!