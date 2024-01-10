Top Congress leaders have declined an invitation to attend the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration event. Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the event was a ‘political project’ by the BJP and the RSS that had been preponed for “electoral gain".

The inauguration of the incomplete temple by the leaders of the BJP and the RSS has been obviously brought forward for electoral gain. While abiding by the 2019 Supreme Court judgment and honouring the sentiments of millions who revere Lord Ram, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have respectfully declined the invitation to what is clearly an RSS/BJP event," read a missive from the party. The three Congress leaders had received an invite for the upcoming event last month — alongside the heads of major political parties. Reports indicate that former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also received invites from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Preparations are currently underway for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla's idol at the grand temple on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the consecration ceremony at the temple on January 22 as the first phase of the temple nears completion. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will enthrone Ram Lalla in the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple at noon during the event.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case was set to rest following a historic Supreme Court verdict in 2019. The apex court had backed the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for building a mosque.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16. Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22.

(With inputs from agencies)

