Home >News >India >RT-PCR test in West Bengal: TMC govt caps price for private labs at 950
Medics take swab samples of commuters for Antigen and RT-PCR Test for Covid-19.

RT-PCR test in West Bengal: TMC govt caps price for private labs at 950

1 min read . 07:57 PM IST Staff Writer

  • West Bengal has joined a host of other states in capping the Covid-19 test price so as to facilitate more testing amongst the public
  • The decision in this regard was taken by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal has slashed the maximum price of RT-PCR test to detect the novel coronavirus by private labs to 950, joining a list of other states in capping the Covid-19 test price so as to facilitate more testing amongst the public.

The decision in this regard was taken by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee, according to news agency ANI.

The decision in this regard was taken by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee, according to news agency ANI.

The decision in this regard was taken by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee, according to news agency ANI.

Apart from the above announcement, Banerjee has also promised to provide Tablet computers to more than 9.5 lakh higher secondary students studying in government and government-affiliated schools in the state.

Earlier, other states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha and Delhi had reduced the price of RT-PCR test to be charged by the private labs.

The Odisha Government had slashed the maximum price for the coronavirus tests by private laboratories to 400 from 1,200 across the state, making it the cheapest in the country.

The Yogi Adityanath government had also slashed the price of RT-PCR test to detect the coronavirus infection at 700 and 900 if done at home.

The Gujarat and Delhi government capped the price of the RT-PCR tests conducted by private labs for coronavirus at 800.

The Rajasthan government had also cut the rate for Covid-19 RT-PCR tests by private labs in the state to 800, slashing it by 400.

