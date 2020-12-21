Subscribe
Home >News >India >RT-PCR test must for flyers from UK before 22 Dec, says Indian govt
Passengers from international flights

RT-PCR test must for flyers from UK before 22 Dec, says Indian govt

2 min read . 03:54 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • India temporarily banned all flights from UK amid fears of new Covid-19 strain in UK till Dec-end
  • Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had earlier said that the govt is alert and there is no need to panic

Amid fears of new and highly infectious coronavirus strain in the UK, the Indian government on Monday temporarily banned all flights originating from Britain from tomorrow midnight till December-end.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also ordered that in view of taking stringent precautions, the passengers arriving in the country from UK in all transit flights before 22 December, will have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR test for Covid-19 on arrival.

"As a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 23.59 hrs) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airports concerned," the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured the citizens over the fears of the new strain of coronavirus in UK. He said that the government is alert and there is no need to panic.

Moreover, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had shown concerns over the rapid spread of the new variant of the virus in Britain and had urged the Centre to ban all flights from the UK immediately.

Countries around the world have begun banning flights and travellers from Britain as London said Sunday the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain was now "out of control".

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria all announced restrictions on UK travel, hours after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Christmas shopping and gatherings in southern England must be cancelled because of rapidly spreading infections blamed on the new coronavirus variant.

Johnson said Saturday that a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70 per cent more transmissible than existing strains appeared to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England in recent weeks. But he stressed "there's no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness," or that vaccines will be less effective against it.

Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain. EU officials are due to hold a meeting at 1000 GMT on coordinating their response.

