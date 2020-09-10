RT-PCR test must for symptomatic but negative covid cases, Centre tells states

NEW DELHI : The Centre on Thursday directed states to mandatorily retest symptomatic but negative covid-19 cases through RT-PCR method, considered the gold standard for coronavirus diagnosis.

The move came after the health ministry noted that in some large states where symptomatic cases showed negative result with Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) were not being followed up with RT-PCR testing.

According to the guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the health ministry, two specific categories of persons must necessarily be retested through RT-PCR tests -- all symptomatic but negative cases with fever, cough or breathlessness tested with RAT, and asymptomatic negative cases of RAT who develop symptoms within two-three days of testing negative.

Union health ministry and ICMR on Thursday jointly wrote to all states and Union Territories for conducting RT-PCR test.

“This will also ensure early detection and isolation/hospitalization of such false negatives. It has also been reiterated in the joint letter that while the RAT is being used to increase access and availability of testing in the field, RT-PCR remains the gold standard of covid tests," it said.

The ministry has also asked the states/UTs to establish a monitoring mechanism in every district and at the state level to follow up such cases. These teams shall analyse details of RAT conducted on a daily basis in the districts and state and ensure that there are no delays in retesting of all symptomatic negative cases.

“The aim of States/UTs should be to ensure that no potentially positive case is missed out. They have also been advised to undertake an analysis on a regular basis to monitor the incidence of positives during the RT-PCR tests conducted as a follow up," the health ministry said.

The burden of covid-19 pandemic continues to increase in the country with India’s total tally of cases on Thursday nearing 5 million with record total of 95,735 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases in the country stood at 9,19,018 as on date.

According to the union health ministry, 60% of the total cases have been reported from five states. Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 23,000 cases and Andhra Pradesh over 10,000.

More than 74% of the total active cases are in nine states. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh presently contribute 49% of total active cases. Maharashtra is leading this tally with more than 2,50,000 cases whereas Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have over 97,000 cases each.

Government data shows a total of 1,172 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours with the toll crossing 75000. About 32% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 380 deaths followed by Karnataka with 128 deaths, and Tamil Nadu with 78 deaths.

Of the total deaths, 69% are concentrated in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via