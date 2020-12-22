RT-PCR tests on people arriving in Andhra Pradesh from UK

The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a full-scale screening and testing of people coming into the state from Britain in the wake of a new strain of Covid-19.

An RT-PCR test would be conducted on all passengers arriving from the UK and those testing negative would have to undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine, according to an order issued by Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar.

Those testing positive should be shifted to hospital.

No direct flights land in AP from the UK but people come in after disembarking at Hyderabad, Chennai or other major cities using connecting flights or other modes of transport.

Orders have been issued to all district Collectors to track such passengers and conduct RT-PCR tests and take necessary precautionary measures.

The fresh state Covid Order follows a directive from the Union Health Secretary on Monday.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who chaired a high-level meeting on the health sector on Tuesday, asked the officials to be alert and geared up in the wake of reports of a possible second wave (of Covid-19).

He pointed out that Britain and some other countries imposed fresh restrictions after a new strain of the virus was detected.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the preparedness for administration of the Covid-19 vaccine whenever it was available, a release from the chief minister's office said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

