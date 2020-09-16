RT-PCR tests should be scaled up for Covid-19 testing: HC

“We are of the opinion that not only Mohalla clinics, even Community Centres situated in residential colonies should be roped in for setting up facilities for COVID-19 testing particularly when the number of cases are shooting up on a daily basis. As of yesterday, 4473 fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in Delhi. Delhi Government shall ensure that while getting the mapping done, the density of the population in a particular District and the number of Containment zones in a District are taken into consideration and wherever there is quite a distance between the facilities presently set up for testing purposes, the dots shall be connected with the intervention of Mohalla clinics and Community Centres of the area." The court said.