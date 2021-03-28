Sarbeswar Behuria was admitted to Dharmasala CHC for treatment after the attack on Saturday night near Imam Nagar
He was later shifted to SCB College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated
A Right-to-Information (RTI) activist suffered serious injuries after miscreants hurled bombs at him in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Sunday.
Sarbeswar Behuria was admitted to Dharmasala CHC for treatment after the attack on Saturday night near Imam Nagar, but later shifted to SCB College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated, they said.