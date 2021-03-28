A Right-to-Information (RTI) activist suffered serious injuries after miscreants hurled bombs at him in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Sunday.

Sarbeswar Behuria was admitted to Dharmasala CHC for treatment after the attack on Saturday night near Imam Nagar, but later shifted to SCB College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated, they said.

Behuria was returning home along with an associate in a car when two men intercepted the vehicle, lobbed bombs and fled.

"As Behuria was driving the car, he suffered critical injuries. His assistant has also been admitted to hospital," said Saroj Kumar Sahu, Inspector-in-Charge of Dharmasala Police Station.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.

