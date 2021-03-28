Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >RTI activist critically injured in bomb attack in Odisha

RTI activist critically injured in bomb attack in Odisha

RTI activist critically injured in bomb attack in Odisha
1 min read . 04:37 PM IST PTI

  • Sarbeswar Behuria was admitted to Dharmasala CHC for treatment after the attack on Saturday night near Imam Nagar
  • He was later shifted to SCB College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated

A Right-to-Information (RTI) activist suffered serious injuries after miscreants hurled bombs at him in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Sunday.

A Right-to-Information (RTI) activist suffered serious injuries after miscreants hurled bombs at him in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on Sunday.

Sarbeswar Behuria was admitted to Dharmasala CHC for treatment after the attack on Saturday night near Imam Nagar, but later shifted to SCB College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated, they said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Sarbeswar Behuria was admitted to Dharmasala CHC for treatment after the attack on Saturday night near Imam Nagar, but later shifted to SCB College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated, they said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Behuria was returning home along with an associate in a car when two men intercepted the vehicle, lobbed bombs and fled.

"As Behuria was driving the car, he suffered critical injuries. His assistant has also been admitted to hospital," said Saroj Kumar Sahu, Inspector-in-Charge of Dharmasala Police Station.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.