RTI applications rejected over national security up 83% in 2020-21: Report

The Right to Information (RTI) applications saw around 83 per cent rejection over 'national security by the Centre in 2020-21, an RTI analysis shows. Venkatesh Nayak of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), a human rights campaign body, analysed applications in over 2,182 central government departments. All ministries are supposed to send the RTI status reports to the Central Information Commission (CIC).
The data shows, 1.29 million RTI requests were received in 2019-20, 2.48 per cent lower than the previous year. Throughout the nation, 13.3 million RTI applications were received during this period. The highest RTI queries were received by the health and steel ministries.
A total of 53,537 applications were rejected in this period, including 1,024 on the ground of ‘national security’. The number was twice than 557 rejections on similar ground last year.
Nayak told Hindustan Times that the overall rejection rate in India has fallen but the government's use of clause 8(1) of the RTI Act (exemption from providing information on national security matters) increased. Take, for instance, the consumer affairs ministry, which rejected 401 RTIs on the basis of "national security".
The labour and employment ministry used another provision seeking information about "intelligence and security agencies" to reject RTIs. Notably, Section 24 of the RTI prohibits seeking information, other than corruption, from security establishments.
“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution are notable ministries to invoke the national security exemption in hundreds of cases during the pandemic year to deny information," Nayak said.
The biggest reason for not revealing information, like in previous years, was due to “personal information", which is prohibited under section 8(1)J of the Act.
The Act says that in case of rejection, a person can file an appeal with the first appellate authority, a senior officer in the department. In case of another rejection, a second appeal can be filed with the transparency watchdog, CIC.
