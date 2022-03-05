RTI applications rejected over national security up 83% in 2020-21: Report

The Right to Information (RTI) applications saw around 83 per cent rejection over 'national security by the Centre in 2020-21, an RTI analysis shows. Venkatesh Nayak of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), a human rights campaign body, analysed applications in over 2,182 central government departments. All ministries are supposed to send the RTI status reports to the Central Information Commission (CIC).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}