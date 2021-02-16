RT-PCR mandatory for passengers from Brazil, S Africa at Bengaluru airport

RT-PCR mandatory for passengers from Brazil, S Africa at Bengaluru airport1 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2021, 09:30 PM IST
The circular also informed that those who test negative upon arrival shall be in-home quarantine for 14 days and a follow-up RT-PCR shall be conducted on the seventh day
Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka government on Tuesday made RT-PCR test for international travellers, who have visited or transited through Brazil or South Africa during their journey, mandatory upon arrival at Bengaluru airport.
"In view of new variants of SARS-COV-2 identified in Brazil and South Africa, it is mandatory that international travellers who have visited or transited through Brazil or South Africa, irrespective of their negative RT-PCR test before boarding the flight, should additionally undergo RT-PCR testing at Bengaluru airport," said Health and Family Welfare Services commissioner in a statement.
"Those who test positive shall undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days and the positive sample shall be sent to NIMHANS for genome sequencing. They shall be discharged after two consecutive negative testings through RT-PCR, done 24 hours apart," the statement added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
