RT-PCR mandatory for passengers from Brazil, S Africa at Bengaluru airport

The circular also informed that those who test negative upon arrival shall be in-home quarantine for 14 days and a follow-up RT-PCR shall be conducted on the seventh day

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka government on Tuesday made RT-PCR test for international travellers, who have visited or transited through Brazil or South Africa during their journey, mandatory upon arrival at Bengaluru airport.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka government on Tuesday made RT-PCR test for international travellers, who have visited or transited through Brazil or South Africa during their journey, mandatory upon arrival at Bengaluru airport.

"Those who test positive shall undergo institutional quarantine for 14 days and the positive sample shall be sent to NIMHANS for genome sequencing. They shall be discharged after two consecutive negative testings through RT-PCR, done 24 hours apart," the statement added.

The circular also informed that those who test negative upon arrival shall be in-home quarantine for 14 days and a follow-up RT-PCR shall be conducted on the seventh day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}