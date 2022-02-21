OPEN APP
RT-PCR report, double vaccination certificate no more needed to visit Puri's Jagannath Temple
Puri: Devotees will now be allowed to enter Odisha's Puri Jagannath Temple without double vaccination certificates or RTPCR COVID-negative reports, the administration announced today. According to a report in PTI, the decision was taken in view of the declining COVID-19 cases, officials said.

Earlier, devotees required double vaccination certificates or RTPCR-negative reports obtained within 72 hours for entering the temple.

1) Devotees will be allowed to enter the temple from 6 am to 9 pm from Monday to Saturday.

2) Puri Jagannath Temple will be closed on Sundays for sanitisation, said a new order.

3) Wearing masks and maintaining social distance is mandatory.

4) A separate queue has been made operational for senior citizens.

5) Arrangements for drinking water will be made for the devotees when they wait in the queue.

 

