Earlier, devotees required double vaccination certificates or RTPCR-negative reports obtained within 72 hours for entering Puri's Jagannath Temple
Puri: Devotees will now be allowed to enter Odisha's Puri Jagannath Temple without double vaccination certificates or RTPCR COVID-negative reports, the administration announced today. According to a report in PTI, the decision was taken in view of the declining COVID-19 cases, officials said.
