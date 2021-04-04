Rajasthan government today issued an order making the RT-PCR test mandatory for people entering the state and those traveling outside the state.

The order further stated that,"Classes 1 to 9 will remain suspended. DMs can impose night curfews but they will be required to seek govt's permission for curfew before 8 pm and after 6 am," news agency ANI reported.

"Excluding the takeaway and delivery services, restaurants should abide by the night curfew. Not more than 100 people will be allowed at weddings while cinemas/theatres/multiplexes will be closed," the order further stated.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan on Sunday reported 1,729 fresh coronavirus cases which pushed the infection tally to 3,39,325, while two fatalities took the toll in the state to 2,829, according to an official report.

One death each was reported from Ajmer and Nagaur districts, it said. The fresh cases included the highest of 258 in Jaipur, 225 in Kota and 194 in Jodhpur, the report issued here said. A total of 3,23,618 people have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of active cases at present is 12,878, it said

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via