RT-PCR test must for Kumbh returnees in Gujarat

At present, there are 75,000 beds at various facilities in Gujarat," the chief minister said. Acknowledging the shortage of hospital beds in cities and the difficulties faced by people, Rupani said 10,000 more beds will be added in the next 15 days. 'In Jamnagar too, we will add 370 beds very soon. We will also increase the number of ambulances and the mortuary vans soon," he added. Gujarat on Friday added the highest number of 8,920 new coronavirus positive cases in a day, taking the tally to 3,84,688, while a record 94 patients died due to the infection which raised the toll to 5,170, as per the state health department.