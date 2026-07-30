Rubber parts of BS-III vehicles may require replacement due to E20 fuel usage, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said some rubber parts and gaskets in BS-III vehicles, introduced from April 1, 2005, and manufactured before 2016, may need to be replaced when operated with E20 fuel.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Gadkari said that with regard to the concern of vehicle mileage due to the use of E20 fuel, automobile manufacturers and vehicle/engine testing agencies have clarified that vehicle mileage is influenced by a host of factors beyond just fuel type.

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'No performance variations' Gadkari said a study for the evaluation of effects of E20 on two-wheelers and four-wheelers was carried out jointly by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) Dehradun, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

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He said studies have not shown any need to modify the car and two-wheeler engines.

According to him, these studies confirmed that even legacy vehicles did not exhibit any significant variations in performance, nor do they show abnormal wear-and-tear when operated with E20 fuel.

The minister, however, said that no issues were reported in parameters such as drivability, startability, metal compatibility, and plastic compatibility.

"Only in case of testing done on BS-III vehicles introduced from 1st April, 2005, and manufactured prior to 2016, some rubber parts and gaskets may require replacement, which can be easily managed during routine servicing regime of the vehicle," he said.

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Growing opposition to E20 rollout Gadkari’s admission about E20 petrol’s potential harms comes as criticism continues to grow over the rollout of ethanol-blended fuel. Critics have questioned whether all vehicles are fully compatible with E20, flagged the possibility of reduced fuel efficiency and higher maintenance costs, and sought clarity on liability if engine or fuel-system problems arise.

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The government has maintained that the transition has been phased and backed by extensive testing, while automobile manufacturers have said they continue to honour warranty claims for vehicles using E20 fuel. Opposition parties have repeatedly sought greater transparency on vehicle compatibility and consumer safeguards.

Kejriwal hits out at government Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that automobile manufacturers were reluctant to publicly clarify whether E20 fuel was suitable for petrol vehicles manufactured before 2023, alleging they were under pressure from the Centre.

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Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said he had written to 29 automobile manufacturers seeking clarification on whether E20 fuel could safely be used in petrol-powered vehicles made before 2023 and whether the companies would bear the cost of repairs or compensate consumers for any loss in mileage if damage was caused by the fuel.

Claiming that none of the companies responded in writing, Kejriwal said officials of nine manufacturers had informed him over the phone that using E20 fuel in vehicles manufactured before 2023 could affect engines, fuel systems and mileage, but they were unwilling to make such observations publicly.

He alleged that the companies were not issuing written responses as consumers could seek compensation if vehicles were found to have been damaged or experienced reduced mileage.

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Kejriwal further claimed that the Centre wanted manufacturers to say that E20 fuel was safe for older vehicles.

He also questioned the Centre's promotion of E20 fuel, claiming that nearly 30 crore vehicles manufactured before 2023, including 22 crore two-wheelers and eight crore four-wheelers, could be affected.

The AAP chief further alleged that ethanol was more expensive than petrol, offered lower mileage because of its lower calorific value and did not benefit farmers.