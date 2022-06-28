Ruchi Soya name officially changed to Patanjali Foods: Details here

In a regulatory filing today, Patanjali Foods informed that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we may inform you that we have received an email dated June 27, 2022 from Ministry or Corporate Affairs mentioning that a fresh “Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name" dated June 24, 2022 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai (copy enclosed). Kindly note that the name of the Company stands changed from “RUCHI SOYA INDUSTRIES LIMITED" to “PATANJALI FOODS LIMITED with effect from June 24, 2022. The Company is filing the required documents in respect of the change of name to Stock Exchanges separately."