- Kamboj will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the United Nations
NEW DELHI :Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj was on Tuesday appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.
Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as India's envoy to Bhutan. Ruchira Kamboj is the first female Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bhutan.
She was the All India women's topper of the 1987 Civil Services batch and the topper of the 1987 Foreign Service batch.
She will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.
Ruchira Kamboj was posted as Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2002-2005, where she dealt with a wide range of political issues, including UN Peacekeeping, UN Security Council reform, the Middle East crisis etc.
Upon release of Secretary General Kofi Annan's Blue Ribbon Panel Report in December 2014, she was part of the G-4 team that worked on the reform and expansion of the United Nations Security Council, which is yet a work in progress.
From 2006-2009, she was India's Consul General in Cape Town, South Africa which position involved close liaison with the Parliament of South Africa. In this period, she also steered the visits of the President of India to Cape Town in 2008 and the visit of the President of the Congress Party to Cape Town in 2007, which visit was accorded the status of a State Visit by the Government of South Africa.
Kamboj is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.
Ruchira Kamboj is married to businessman Diwakar Kamboj and has one daughter. Her late father was an Officer in the Indian Army and her mother is a writer-professor (retired) of Sanskrit from the University of Delhi.
