As the anti-encroachment drive of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) continues in Delhi's Mehrauli, ruckus around the area can be seen in visuals coming from the site of the drive. In the latest video, locals can be seen arguing with the police and security officials, while police personnel are trying to remove them from the area.

"We told them to wait for an hour during which the stay order will come. We had applied for a stay order. This is hooliganism. But they are not ready to wait," the locals said according to news agency ANI.

Locals say, "We told them to wait for an hour during which the stay order will come. We had applied for a stay order. This is hooliganism. But they are not ready to wait." pic.twitter.com/ZABLjYDMJb — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

The anti-encroachment drive started on Friday and around 1,200 square meters of government land is being reclaimed from the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area. The DDA is carrying out this drive amid tight security as the local residents of the area are protesting.

"During the demolition program on 10.02.2023, approximately 1,200 sq m of government/DDA land has been reclaimed from the encroachers so far, and the exercise is on to reclaim the rest of the encroached government land for its rightful use by all citizens as a park," DDA said on Friday.

On Sunday, some women protestors were also detained from the site of the protest after they allegedly threw red chili powder on the police personnel deployed in the anti-encroachment drive. The women were protesting against the drive and also alleged lathi charge by the police.

A senior police personnel has denied the allegations and said “There was no lathi-charge and no one was injured. They (protesters) were obstructing the DDA personnel and the police. Some women threw red chili powder on police personnel and a few of them have been detained. Suitable legal action will be taken."

The political parties of Delhi- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) are playing the blame game over the anti-encroachment drive with one accusing the other of order.

The anti-encroachment drive comes as the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) is working on the Mehrauli Archaeological Park to make it ready for the G20 meeting, planned to be held in early March.

