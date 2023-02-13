Ruckus erupts in Delhi as DDA continues anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Watch video
- The anti-encroachment drive started on Friday and around 1,200 square meters of government land is being reclaimed from the Mehrauli Archaeological Park area
As the anti-encroachment drive of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) continues in Delhi's Mehrauli, ruckus around the area can be seen in visuals coming from the site of the drive. In the latest video, locals can be seen arguing with the police and security officials, while police personnel are trying to remove them from the area.
