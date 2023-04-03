A day after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took swipe at PM Modi over the hike in prices of essential medicines, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya quoted law in the matter and said that based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), the pharma companies' increase or decrease the prices of medicines every year.

The minister quoted the Drug Price Control Orders (DPCO), 2013 which ensures the availability of essential drugs in the markets at affordable prices.

"Respected @kharge ji, Regarding the cost of medicines, I would like to humbly tell some facts about the information you have given through tweet. According to the provision of DPCO, 2013 made in the UPA government, every year the pharma company increases or decreases the prices of medicines according to the WPI," Manadaviya said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday.

The minister further added that the government revised the list and prices of essential medicines in November 2022. "Under DPCO, 2013, the work of revising the applicable ceiling price of such notified drugs has been initiated by NPPA. So far, new ceiling prices of 651 out of 870 essential medicines have been notified," the minister said.

He added that as a result of approved ceiling price of medicines has decreased by an average of 16.62 percent and consumers will save an estimated ₹3500 crore annually.

On Sunday, Kharge took a jibe at Prime Minister and questioned the rise in prices of essential medicines.

The attack from the Congress President came after the prices of 384 essential drugs and more than 1,000 formulations saw a rise of around 11% from 1 April.

The health minister clarified that the pharma companies can increase the prices of medicines to the extent of 12.12% of the valid ceiling price of 651 essential medicines linked to WPI and even if the companies were to increase the price in full, an average reduction of 6.73% is estimated.

Mandaviya also pointed out that in spite of the limit, the companies do not increase the full price due to the Janaushadhi campaign of the government.

"And, I would also like to tell that the Janaushadhi campaign being run under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji is a big intervention on the supply side, which has created a high competition in the market," he added.