'Rule made during UPA,' Health minister responds to Kharge's jibe at price hike2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 07:12 PM IST
- The minister quoted the Drug Price Control Orders (DPCO), 2013 which ensures the availability of essential drugs in the markets at affordable prices.
A day after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took swipe at PM Modi over the hike in prices of essential medicines, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya quoted law in the matter and said that based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), the pharma companies' increase or decrease the prices of medicines every year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×