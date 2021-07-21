New Delhi: The government has said mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery is being implemented in phases since June 16, and a circular saying it has been withdrawn is "fake". "News circulating in certain sections of social media that GOI order regarding Mandatory Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery has been withdrawn is FAKE," an official statement said, PTI reported.

Out of 715-odd districts in the country, mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts has come into force in 256 districts across the country for 14, 18 and 22 carats of gold jewellery/artefacts in the first phase.

What is gold hallmarking?

Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious metal

Mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts came into force from June 16 in a phased manner. The first phase will cover 256 districts. As the government made gold hallmarking mandatory from June 16 in a phased manner after a hiatus of several months in view of novel coronavirus pandemic, it mentioned that jewellers have time till August to comply with the rules before a penalty is imposed on them.

Things to keep in mind while buying gold jewellery

While buying gold jewellery, you should check the hallmark sign. In case it is not visible, you can ask for a magnifying glass which every jeweller is supposed to keep in the store.

The charge of hallmarking is ₹35 per piece irrespective of the weight. It should be clearly mentioned on the bill. You shouldn’t be paying more than this.





