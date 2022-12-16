Rules for BH series vehicle registration changed. 5 points you need to know

To ensure the seamless transfer of personal vehicles across states, last year in September, the road transport ministry had come up with a new registration mark for new vehicles - Bharat Series (BH series). In this regard, the government had notified a new vehicle registration regime that will free vehicle owners from the re-registration process when they shift from one state/ union territory to another. "This vehicle registration facility under 'Bharat series (BH series)' will be available on a voluntary basis to defence personnel, employees of central government/ state government/ central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies/ organisations, which have their offices in four or more states/Union territories," the MoRTH had earlier said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}