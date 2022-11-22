Rules for international arrivals relaxed; vaccination not a must2 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 02:05 AM IST
The guidelines are being revised amid a sustained decline in covid-19 infections
India has relaxed norms for international arrivals in view of declining covid-19 trajectory in the country. As per the new guidelines, the government has scrapped the requirement of Air Suvidha for arriving international passengers and vaccination certificate is not mandatory.