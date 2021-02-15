Rules on geospatial data, maps liberalized

Against this backdrop, the department of science and technology is announcing sweeping changes to India’s mapping policy, specifically for Indian companies. As part of this, the ministry of science and technology on Monday issued guidelines for acquiring and producing geospatial data and geospatial data services, including maps. What is readily available globally does not need to be restricted in India and, therefore, geospatial data that used to be restricted will now be freely available in India, the guidelines state.

