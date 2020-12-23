Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rules to stop coronavirus variant stoke chaos at Indian airports
Passengers wearing protective face masks leave upon arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Rules to stop coronavirus variant stoke chaos at Indian airports

2 min read . 03:53 PM IST Shilpa Jamkhandikar , Devjyot Ghoshal , Reuters

  • India has suspended flights from Britain, where cases have soared because of the coronavirus variant
  • India's plan to track down and screen all arrivals from Britain since November 25 is also getting stretched

MUMBAI : Passengers flying into India's biggest airports on Wednesday complained of long waits and confusion as authorities sought to impose rules to try to stop the spread of a new more transmissible variant of the coronavirus.

Passengers flying into India's biggest airports on Wednesday complained of long waits and confusion as authorities sought to impose rules to try to stop the spread of a new more transmissible variant of the coronavirus.

Like many countries, India has suspended flights from Britain, where cases have soared because of the variant.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

ISRO to open Regional Academic Centre for Space at IIT Varanasi

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST

Air travel from U.K. to France resumes with mandatory Covid-19 tests

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST

UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork

1 min read . 04:06 PM IST

Mexico and the UK sign trade deal

4 min read . 04:01 PM IST

Like many countries, India has suspended flights from Britain, where cases have soared because of the variant.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

ISRO to open Regional Academic Centre for Space at IIT Varanasi

1 min read . 04:25 PM IST

Air travel from U.K. to France resumes with mandatory Covid-19 tests

1 min read . 04:16 PM IST

UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork

1 min read . 04:06 PM IST

Mexico and the UK sign trade deal

4 min read . 04:01 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

People arriving from Britain before the ban came into force on Wednesday were being tested, including Kamini Saraswat whose plane landed in New Delhi just before midnight.

Despite pre-booking a test, her turn came nine hours after arrival and she told Reuters she was still stuck at the airport waiting for the result.

"There is no clear communication," said Saraswat, 28. "There is no social distancing."

Cellphone footage taken by Saraswat, shared with Reuters, showed long lines of passengers and crowds packed together around desks to get themselves tested.

India's hardest-hit state of Maharashtra, home to financial capital Mumbai, has taken additional measures, quarantining most passengers arriving from Europe and the Middle East for a week. Many European and Middle Eastern countries have also suspended flights from Britain, but act as transit hubs for the big airlines flying into India.

Ishwari Gaurav Naik, who arrived in Mumbai from Dubai at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, said she had to wait more than six hours before authorities sent her and three family members to a quarantine facility.

"There was huge chaos there," Naik said from her temporary accommodation at a school. "Nobody knows anything. There is no coordination between staff."

Delhi and Mumbai airport officials declined to comment, and local officials in both cities and India's federal health ministry did not respond to questions from Reuters.

Federal authorities have said that all required measures will be undertaken but have given few details of how the extra checks will be staffed.

India's plan to track down and screen all arrivals from Britain since Nov. 25 is also getting stretched.

Immigration officials are tasked to provide the details of all travellers from Britain since then. They will be then contacted by state and district health officials.

A 54-year-old British citizen who flew into Mumbai on Monday morning said he was yet to receive either the result of his airport coronavirus test or any follow-up calls.

"The intention may be very good, but it is all down to the execution," he said, declining to be named.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.