Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi's management team reportedly wrote a letter to the Kolkata Police Commissioner, expressing anger over the lack of security at Salt Lake Stadium last December.

According to Sambad Pratidin, the letter states that there was a rule in place for Messi's presence at the stadium. As per the rule, no VIPs or special guests could be inside the field. Only three camera operators were allowed to be there.

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Rules were broken It was alleged that the then Sports Minister Arup Biswas broke that, entered the field, and did something that was not part of the scheduled program.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What security issues occurred during Messi's event at Salt Lake Stadium? ⌵ Messi's management team expressed concerns about inadequate security, stating that unauthorized individuals, including around 40 photographers, entered the reserved area, compromising Messi's safety and comfort. 2 Why did Messi's team criticize Arup Biswas at Salt Lake Stadium? ⌵ Messi's team blamed Arup Biswas for breaking protocol by entering the field and attempting unnecessary physical contact with Messi, which they felt aggravated the chaotic security situation. 3 How did the mismanagement at Salt Lake Stadium affect Messi's appearance? ⌵ Due to the chaos and security breaches, Messi's team had to cancel some planned events and his stay at the stadium was cut short to just 25 minutes instead of the scheduled hour. 4 What actions did Messi's management take following the Salt Lake Stadium incident? ⌵ Messi's management team wrote a letter to the Kolkata Police Commissioner detailing their grievances about the lack of security and improper access to the field by unauthorized guests. 5 Should organizers have anticipated security needs for high-profile events like Messi's tour? ⌵ Yes, high-profile events featuring stars like Messi require robust security protocols to manage access and ensure the safety of attendees, which was evidently lacking in this instance.

While taking pictures, he repeatedly tried to get too close to Messi and make unnecessary physical contact with him, the report added. This included placing his hands on Messi's shoulders and waist.

Messi's team has also expressed dissatisfaction with the security arrangements at the ground. As per the report, the letter states that many people entered the reserved area without permission.

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About 40 photographers and camera operators were present there, who did not have permission, which led to chaos on the ground.

This affected Messi's safety, comfort and personal space. Because of this, they were forced to cancel some planned events and leave the ground long before the scheduled time.

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Security system completely collapsed: Satdru Dutta Messi's India tour promoter Satadru Dutta told ambad Pratidin, "The consultant and advisor of Messi's tour has sent an email to the Bidhannagar Police Commissioner."

"It is clearly mentioned that the security system had completely collapsed. At the same time, it is said that the then Sports Minister Arup Biswas tried to have unnecessary physical contact with Messi," Dutta was quoted as saying.

Moreover, "many unauthorised people entered the field. That is why they were forced to cancel some events and the email also says that I am in no way responsible for this incident. The person who wrote the letter is not only an advisor," Dutta said.

He said the person who wrote the letter is not only an advisor, but was also present on the field that day. "Even when I was arrested, these things were said repeatedly. But the police ignored them to save themselves and Arup Biswas. There can be no greater proof than this," he added.

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What happened at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium? A major controversy erupted during Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi’s GOAT tour to India over the mismanagement at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 13, 2025.

Promoted as the long-awaited chance to see Messi live, The GOAT Tour of India 2025 became a centre of excitement for thousands of fans, who bought highly-priced tickets (starting from approximately ₹4000) just to catch a glimpse of their star whom they have watched while growing up on TV.

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Along with Messi, his former Barcelona teammate Luiz Suarez and former Atletico Madrid star Rodrigo de Paul also accompanied him. Both Suarez and De Paul play with Messi at Inter Miami currently in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

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But things turned into total chaos in just 25 minutes.

Upon entering the iconic Salt Lake Stadium, Messi was left “unhappy” by the mismanagement - reported by Livemint first - and questioned then Bengal sports minister Arup Biswas' role.

In fact, Biswas was seen accompanying Messi, and was also accused of using his influence to facilitate unregistered entries into the stadium.

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Messi's sudden exit angered fans, resulting in chaos. The upset fans turned violent, damaging stadium property.

Messi, Suarez and De Paul left the stadium inside 25 minutes, which was originally an hour-long event. Dutta was detained at the Kolkata airport a few hours later as he was leaving for Hyderabad, Messi's second destination that day.

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Rules were broken: Messi's team's explosive letter over Salt Lake Stadium chaos blames Arup Biswas — report