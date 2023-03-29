Ruling on fraud accounts opens Pandora’s box

Bankers are worried. First, they believe it would take longer to classify and report a borrower as fraud, owing to the additional layer of personal hearing. Second, they think some borrowers who have already been categorized as frauds could contest those decisions, opening up room for more litigation. However, banks are confident that borrowers can only delay the process of reporting, not identification. Unless RBI decides to introduce amended norms, banks will have to formalize a process that would allow them to issue a show-cause notice, consider borrowers’ replies, and then decide the outcome.