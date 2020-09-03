Home >News >India >Online games Rummy, Poker banned by Andhra Pradesh Government
Photo: iStockphoto
Photo: iStockphoto

Online games Rummy, Poker banned by Andhra Pradesh Government

1 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2020, 03:31 PM IST PTI

  • Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said online gambling has become a vice that was damaging the youth by misleading them
  • Organisers of online gambling would be jailed for a year, besides being penalised

AMARAVATI : The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday decided to ban online games like rummy and poker that were pushing the youth on a wrong path. The state cabinet that met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took the decision to ban online gambling, Information Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said. Briefing reporters at the end of the cabinet meet, the Minister said online gambling has become a vice that was damaging the youth by 'misleading' them. "So we have decided to ban all such online gambling to protect the youth," Nani said. According to the Cabinet decision, organisers of online gambling would be jailed for a year, besides being penalised, for a first time offence. The jail term would go upto two years with fine for the second offence. Also, those caught playing the online games would attract a jail term of six months, the minister added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Maria Konnikova’s The Biggest Bluff: How I Learned To Pay Attention, Take Control And Master The Odds (Fourth Estate, ₹499).

Why mastering poker is an essential life skill

1 min read . 27 Jul 2020
The gas has been contained at the dairy: Putalapattu Sub Inspector, Chittoor District. (ANI)

20 hospitalised after ammonia gas leak at milk dairy unit in Andhra's Chittoor

2 min read . 21 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout