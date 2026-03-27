Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false, Hardeep Puri fact-checks amid war in West Asia

Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false, Union Minister Hardeep Puri said on Friday, 27 March. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic amid the war in West Asia are irresponsible and harmful, the Minister clarified

“Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India,” the minister said amid uncertainties due to the West Asia War.

“In such times, it is important that we remain calm, responsible, and united. Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful,” Puri, the Union Minister of Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said.

Puri's clarification comes amid speculation on the internet about a possible ‘lockdown’ being announced in India amid the escalating conflict in West Asia. The speculation was triggered after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled how India faced the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated global supply chain disruptions. The Prime Minister, however, did not mention anything about a lockdown.

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The global situation remains in flux, and we are closely monitoring developments across energy, supply chains, and essential commodities in real time, the Minister said.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Ji, all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges,” he said, adding India has consistently demonstrated resilience in the face of global uncertainties, and we will continue to act in a timely, proactive, and coordinated manner.

PM Modi to interact with CMs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of states and Union Territories today, 27 March, to review preparedness and plans in the wake of the ongoing war in West Asia, news agencies said, citing government sources.

Chief Ministers of states and one UT going to polls will not attend the meeting, they said. The virtual meeting, likely scheduled for 6.30 PM, will assess the implications of the ongoing war in West Asia for India, particularly regarding LPG and oil supplies.

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The meeting is aimed at ensuring synergy of efforts in the spirit of 'Team India', the agencies said.