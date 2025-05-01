‘Run free, sweet Happy’: Anant Ambani's pet dog passes away, family pens emotional note

“In a loving memory of a beloved Happy. It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved dog, HAPPY. More than just a pet, he was family—a loyal companion, a source of comfort, and a constant presence of unconditional love. The joy HAPPY brought into our lives will never be forgotten. From the playful moments to the quiet times of companionship, his memory will forever live in our hearts. Run free, sweet HAPPY. You will be deeply missed, always loved, and never forgotten,” the note said.