Rupala asks healthcare sector to reduce contribution to climate change1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:32 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Thursday stressed on the need for the health sector, including animal health, to reduce its contribution to climate change and strengthen surveillance of animal-linked diseases to prevent health emergencies.
