NEW DELHI : Union minister Parshottam Rupala on Thursday stressed on the need for the health sector, including animal health, to reduce its contribution to climate change and strengthen surveillance of animal-linked diseases to prevent health emergencies.

Delivering the inaugural address at a side-event of the 2nd G20 Health Working Group Meeting titled, 'Addressing the Challenges of Climate Change and Health: One Earth, One Family, One Future', he emphasised the importance of a 'One Health' approach that recognizes the linkages between human, animal, and environmental health.

He also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message that all of humanity is part of the same cosmos despite their geographical boundaries.

He stressed that strengthening animal health and implementing a One Health approach can help prevent and control zoonotic diseases, which have significant impacts on animal welfare, economic productivity, and human health.

The event was organised by the Asian Development Bank and the ministry with the aim of aligning the health sector’s development with the goals of the Paris Agreement and building climate-neutral and resilient health systems under the ‘One Health’ approach.